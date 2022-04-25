Search

26 Apr 2022

Over 70 artists connected to Limerick raising vital funds for refugees from Ukraine

SVITLO, meaning light in Ukrainian, will take place at the LSAD Gallery on Clare St on April 28 at 7.30pm

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

25 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

OVER 70 artists connected to Limerick have donated thousands of euro worth of work to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

A total of 35 pieces will be auctioned on April 28 in the Limerick School of Art and Design (LSAD), while a further 40 pieces will be up for direct sale.

Limerick Artists for Ukraine will feature work by renowned artists including LSAD graduate Donald Teskey and Limerick born John Shinnors.

There is also an exciting array of work from established Limerick artists, many of whom are represented by galleries around the world, as well as from emerging artists and recent graduates.

WATCH: Pilot phones gardai over manoeuvres of another aircraft in sky over Limerick

Moya Ní Cheallaigh, one of the organisers, as well as an artist and a member of Limerick Printmakers believes the auction may offer a little “light in the darkness” to those dealing with the terrible devastation this war has visited upon them.

“This auction brings artists connected to Limerick and from many genres together in a collective creative response to raise much needed funds,” she stated.

The event will be called SVITLO, the Ukrainian word for light.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity to support those whose lives have been devastated by the war in Ukraine,” Moya added.

All monies raised will go directly to an established and experienced refugee support organisation, the Irish Refugee Council.

The auction will take place in The Gallery, TUS Limerick School of Art and Design, at 7.30pm on April 28, with pre-viewing on April 27, from 4.30 pm to 9 pm and on April 28, from 10am to 6pm.

For more information or to view the artists and their work, visit: www.limerickartistsforukraine.com

Local News

