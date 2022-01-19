Every Little Helps: Tesco to help feed DEIS school children in Limerick

TESCO Ireland has announced that several Limerick schools are to benefit from a new pilot programme that will give thousands of meals to feed children and families.

Stronger Starts, which is being run in partnership with the Good Grub Initiative, will provide 1,000 families per week with free nutritious food packages containing potatoes, carrots, onions, and apples, to support them in preparing healthy meals at home.

Good Grub is a not-for-profit initiative that has, since the start of the Covid pandemic, delivered nutritious fruit & veg parcels directly to the families of a number of DEIS school children in Limerick and around Ireland.

Tesco began partnering with the Good Grub Initiative as a pilot programme in November 2021 and the pilot campaign which will run until February will see Tesco provide the equivalent of over 120,000 thousand meals to families most in need.

The new partnership with Tesco has been warmly welcomed by the Good Grub Initiative co-founder, Denis O’Reilly who said it would help their work in supplying food to many families around the country.

“We’re delighted that Tesco has come on board to help us provide nutritious packs of healthy food going into the homes that need them, complementing the Government and food provision programmes already in place in schools. This will make a huge difference to so many people that have been affected by increased food insecurity because of the pandemic,” he said.

Kari Daniels, CEO of Tesco Ireland, added: “Through our Tesco stores nationwide we wanted to help children and their families who need it to have access to healthy and nutritious food and help them have a stronger start in life. We are delighted to partner with the team at the Good Grub Initiative on the Stronger Starts programme to do this and we hope together we can make a real difference.”

Once the pilot is complete in February, Tesco and the Good Grub Initiative will review and refine the programme with the aim of reaching more children and families in Limerick and across Ireland.