14 Jan 2022

Limerick-based tech company acquired in strategic deal

Limerick-based tech company acquired in strategic deal

Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel with David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint

14 Jan 2022

LIMERICK-based tech company ActionPoint has been acquired by the Viatel Group, Ireland’s leading independent provider of connectivity, cloud and security solutions

ActionPoint provides cutting edge software development and managed IT services to over 500 customers, including many of the UK’s and Ireland’s leading enterprise and public sector organisations such as Munster Rugby, Chill Insurance, the National Lottery and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Castletroy-based company, which employs around 100 people, has deep public cloud capability and strong credibility as a Microsoft Gold Partner. 

Commenting on the strategic acquisition, Paul Rellis, CEO of Viatel, said: “We have long been admirers of the ActionPoint team and culture. They are a special team and business. They have developed a very strong market proposition, and it is an incredible opportunity for both companies to join forces. We believe the combined Viatel and ActionPoint capability will provide the market with a unique proposition."

The new group structure will see ActionPoint’s founders and leaders continue to drive the ActionPoint business while providing great innovation and expertise to existing and new customers.

Also welcoming the announcement, David Jeffreys, CEO of ActionPoint, commented: "We are delighted to be joining the Viatel family and creating this new Digital Services platform. This marks a new chapter in the ActionPoint journey and enables us to continue growing our team across IT, Software Development and Digital Transformation while bringing more services to our customers. We have partnered with Viatel in the past on a number of projects and we were always impressed by their professionalism and customer focus."

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

