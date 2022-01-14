Search

14 Jan 2022

Tom Walsh memorial race is back on the calendar in Limerick village

Tom Walsh memorial race and family walk back on the Limerick calendar

John Lynch, Ballysimon and Sharon Kennedy, Caherconlish, taking part back in 2015

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

14 Jan 2022

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

JUST like the man the race is named after you weren't going to keep the organisers of the Tom Walsh Memorial 10k run and five mile walk away from the track for too long.

The event is back on the athletics calendar this Sunday, January 16 after it was cancelled last year due to Covid. The 10k run starts at the Millennium Centre in Caherconlish at 12.30pm.

A more leisurely five mile walk for families and all ages starts at 11.45am. Ideal for those wishing to work off some of the turkey and ham and countless Celebrations.

The Caherline/Caherconlish community games committee organised the first Tom Walsh memorial run in 2012. It came about after Mr Walsh’s niece, Maisie, donated two of his cups

Mr Walsh, from Ballyvourneen, won over 200 races in Ireland, England and Scotland during his remarkable running career spanning three decades.

Remarkably he never wore a pair of spiked shoes and he won every type of race from the 100 yards dash to a nine mile All-Ireland cross country race. Mr Walsh died in 2000 at the age of 82.

Limerick-based tech company acquired in strategic deal

Ian Horgan, of the organising committee, said they already had over 260 registered to race as of Monday. However, there is still time to take part. Ian says you can still register online at myrunresults.com until Saturday.

While you can sign up for the family five mile walk on Sunday morning at the Millennium Centre.

"Monies raised will be divided between Milford Care Centre and Caherconlish Soccer Club," said Ian.

For full details see the Tom Walsh Memorial 10k Run & 5m Walk Facebook page

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media