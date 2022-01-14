Tom Walsh memorial race is back on the calendar in Limerick village

JUST like the man the race is named after you weren't going to keep the organisers of the Tom Walsh Memorial 10k run and five mile walk away from the track for too long.

The event is back on the athletics calendar this Sunday, January 16 after it was cancelled last year due to Covid. The 10k run starts at the Millennium Centre in Caherconlish at 12.30pm.

A more leisurely five mile walk for families and all ages starts at 11.45am. Ideal for those wishing to work off some of the turkey and ham and countless Celebrations.

The Caherline/Caherconlish community games committee organised the first Tom Walsh memorial run in 2012. It came about after Mr Walsh’s niece, Maisie, donated two of his cups

Mr Walsh, from Ballyvourneen, won over 200 races in Ireland, England and Scotland during his remarkable running career spanning three decades.

Remarkably he never wore a pair of spiked shoes and he won every type of race from the 100 yards dash to a nine mile All-Ireland cross country race. Mr Walsh died in 2000 at the age of 82.

Ian Horgan, of the organising committee, said they already had over 260 registered to race as of Monday. However, there is still time to take part. Ian says you can still register online at myrunresults.com until Saturday.

While you can sign up for the family five mile walk on Sunday morning at the Millennium Centre.

"Monies raised will be divided between Milford Care Centre and Caherconlish Soccer Club," said Ian.

For full details see the Tom Walsh Memorial 10k Run & 5m Walk Facebook page