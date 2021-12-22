Search

Winners of Limerick Tidy Towns video competition revealed

Limerick Tidy Towns video competition winners revealed

Patrickswell Tidy Towns took first prize at the #MissionPossible video challenge set out by Mayor Daniel Bulter.

A COUNTY group has scooped the top prize in the Limerick Tidy Towns Video competition.

Patrickswell Tidy Towns were announced as the winners of the #MissionPossible task, with Elton Tidy Towns runners-up and Kilteely Tidy Towns finishing in third place.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, had set the challenge for Tidy Towns groups to create a video “suitable for use on social media.”

Requirements meant that the video, set as an invitation to their ‘place’ had to be 90 seconds or less, include young people and a minimum of five categories in the Tidy Towns competition.

Congratulating Patrickswell Tidy Towns, the Mayor said: “Your entry was a charming depiction of your place and the effort and care and love you have for it.”

He stated that the first prize of €1,000 will go a long way towards their goals and gave credit to the 10 other groups in Limerick that took part.

Limerick towns and villages take home Tidy Towns awards

Elton received €700 for their second-place video, while Kilteely’s third place entry secured them €500 towards future projects.

Seven groups were highly commended and received €100 each: Adare, Bruff, Castleconnell, Croom, Garrienderk, Murroe and Oola.

“Each of you has completed a beautiful and inviting showcase video of your town,” Mayor Butler concluded.

All of the 10 videos can be viewed online on Limerick.ie..

