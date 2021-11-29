Popular Limerick playground closes for upgrade works

The Castletroy playground will close for a period of four months as works on an extension begin.
A POPULAR Limerick playground has closed its gates for four months as upgrade works commence.
Upgrade works to Castletroy Playground will take place, resulting in a major extension to the existing Children’s Playground at the park, which will see the facility almost treble in size.
The Limerick Leader previously reported that there was great joy among the local community following the allocation of €350,000 worth of funding for the site.
A Limerick City and County Council spokesperson has confirmed that the renovations will lead to a “larger and better playground” in Castletroy.
Castletroy Playground is getting bigger and better, but we must close it for a short while to do so. The rest of the park and the skate park remain open for you to enjoy. It will be worth the wait! pic.twitter.com/9NxAfMjyO8— Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) November 29, 2021
The local authority says the remainder of the Castletroy Park and the adjacent skatepark park will remain open for public use and are not affected by the upgrade works.
Katie Liston from Newcastle West pictured with Bonnie during the beloved therapy dog’s final rounds at the Children’s Ark paediatric unit in University Hospital Limerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.