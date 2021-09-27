Search

27/09/2021

Limerick community comes together to install life-saving equipment

Peter Clifford, Monaleen Park RA; Lydia D'Arcy, Affinity CU; Danny Browne, Monaleen Park RA; Kevin Haugh, Monaleen Park RA and Noel Power, Monaleen Park at the unveiling ceremony

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A PIECE of lifesaving equipment has been installed in a Limerick city suburb as part of a local community initiative.

The Monaleen Park Residents’ Association decided recently to buy a defibrillator for the community with some of the cash awards they received as category award winners in the Limerick Limerick Going for Gold competition in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Affinity Credit Union is supporting the initiative and the unit has been installed at the main entrance gate to its premises on the Schoolhouse Road in Monaleen.

In addition to being a central location, this means the defibrillator is within the area covered by the Credit Union’s CCTV cameras.

Local resident and retired Galvone NS principal Kevin Haugh said: “the installation in such a high-profile location was an opportunity that we could not pass up.”

The defibrillator is registered with the National Ambulance Service and 12 people from Monaleen Park will undertake training as first responders in October.

Affinity Credit Union Monaleen also has two staff members who are qualified to use the defibrillator as trained first responders.

Awareness of the defibrillator’s presence is being raised through local and social media outlets.

“There are many instances at local and national levels of people who suffered cardiac arrest and would not be alive today but for the availability of a defibrillator and trained first responders,” Mr Haugh concluded.

