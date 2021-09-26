Search

26/09/2021

Award-winning Limerick hairdresser is a cut above the rest

Award-winning Limerick hairdresser is a cut above the rest

Gareth Penn, Managing Director of the Good Salon Guide presenting a bouquet of flowers and the Nation's Favourite Hairdresser Award 2021 to Mary Ryan of Mary's Hair Salon | PICTURES: Dave Gaynor

Reporter:

Cian Ó'Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK woman has proven she's a cut above the rest having been crowned the nation’s favourite hairdresser.

Reaching master colourist status and graduating with a Diploma in Management and Business Masters from UL wasn’t enough for the salon owner, Mary Ryan took the national title after a career spanning 45 years.

Mary left school early in her teens to set up shop at the side of her parents’ home in Croom, where she first began to ply her trade.

Still cutting hair in her salon each day, now at the age of 60, Mary loves feeding her hairdressing “addiction” and cites lifelong education as the key element to her success.

“Most of all I love education. My mission is to always surround myself with people better than myself. Next week I will be starting an apprenticeship. There has never been a nationally or internationally recognised apprenticeship until last year. Along with 10 others, we will be the first group of qualified hairdressers doing an apprenticeship. You have to constantly upskill in this industry,” the Good Salon Guide National winner stated.

The importance of constant learning is a message Mary imparts daily to her “Little work family” of eight, which includes salon manager Brigid Lenihan and stylist Aisling Madigan, both master colourists. The award, which was presented at Mary Ryan’s Salon in Croom by the Good Salon Guide, recognised the rural business as the best in both the UK and Ireland.

Mary hopes that the win will be “a huge boost after Covid” will draw more customers in, and “will put Limerick hairdressers back on the map.”

“Our footfall here is one local man with his dog. If you come here, it’s only to get your hair done and not to head to the bank or butcher. We are continuously working to get people here. The fact that we are local and small helped us in the voting. It’s a bit less personal in big cities.

“When I was presented with the bouquet of flowers and the award, I got a little emotional. I thought of my father Jimmy and mother Nora, who were both greatest pillars of support,” the Ballygriffin business owner expressed.

‘Luimneach abú!’ As couple say ‘I do’ with hurling-themed wedding cake

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media