Playground popular with Limerick families closed 'until further notice'

A POPULAR playground regularly used by families from Limerick has closed until further notice as fundraising is needed to complete repair works.

The Killaloe Community Playground, managed by a small contingent of volunteers has closed due to “wear and tear on a number of pieces of equipment that were no longer safe.”

The local volunteers take on the responsibility of maintaining the playground, ensure inspections take place, raise funds for repairs and deal with contractors in the process.

“The playground will reopen when repairs on the climbing frame, zip-line, roundabouts, and see-saw have taken place,” the committee informed the Limerick Leader.

A successful grant application to Clare County Council has been made under the Community Support Scheme, while the group is also currently awaiting a decision on a separate application to the local authority under the Community Enhancement Programme.

“If successful, repairs to make the equipment safe again can be done and the playground can reopen,” a spokesperson added. The repairs are expected to cost approximately €15,000.

The local group, like many during the pandemic, have felt the brunt of a lack of fundraising activities, on top of losing a number of volunteers in recent years.

The committee is now looking for people that have an interest in the playground to get involved. People can contact the group through their Facebook page.