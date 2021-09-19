Glin sparkles on Shannon Estuary Way

LOCATED just off the Wild Atlantic Way, the Shannon Estuary Way is a new tourist route developed by Fáilte Ireland together with Clare and Limerick City & County Councils which is set to become a key tourist attraction for the Mid-West region. As part of our continuing series, the Limerick Leader is focusing on the people who populate the towns and villages along the route. This week, it's the turn of Glin where, as John A Culhane says, you can expect a warm welcome before enjoying the ‘beauty and peace’ of the village.

THE Shannon Estuary Way is a 207km looped drive showcasing the spectacular stretch of water where the serene Shannon meets the mighty Atlantic Ocean.

Along this route is a collection of beautiful picturesque towns and villages steeped in a distinct heritage and a rich community spirit.

One such place is the delightful Glin from where John A Culhane hails.

Speaking of what he loves most about where he lives, John describes “the warm welcome from our people, the beauty and peacefulness of our village, the joy of seeing the majestic Shannon each morning and knowing it's going to be another beautiful day in paradise!”

He speaks of “the pride of place and efforts that the locals make in making our village a better place for young and old”.

Among the local attractions John lists are Glin Heritage Walks which includes the Knights Walk, The Path and The Knockaranna Shore Walk.

He highlights the swimming facilities and water-based sports activities at Glin Pier.

He reflects on the story of the Knights of Glin dating from the Norman Invasion in the 12th century to present times which will be on display in The Knight of Glin Interpretive Centre when it is officially opened later this year.

John Anthony is the current chairperson of the Glin Development Association and has witnessed how several community projects have “enhanced Glin village and its many visitor attractions.”

Some examples he gives include “The development and design of Glin Town Park, Glin Homes for the Elderly, the installation of the Glin Heritage Trails, the launch of the Open Days at Glin Castle, the enhancement of bathing facilities at Glin Pier and the maintenance of many shrub and flower areas.”

One project in particular highlighted by John Anthony is the new Glin Interpretative Centre which is nearing completion.

“This will be a first-class visitor experience which will relay the story of The Knights of Glin which dates back to the 12th Century,” he explains.

The centre is located next to Glin Library, the former court house, in the centre of Glin village.

“Once Phase two, which consists of kitting out the tourist centre is complete, the visitor centre will be a very welcome addition to the existing amenities in Glin,” continues John Anthony.

“It will give the visitor an interactive virtual tour of Glin and also communicate the history of the Knights of Glin, who built their first castle by the Glencorbry River in the 13th century.”

During the tourist season, the main entrance and hall will display the history of the village, but it can also serve as a community hall/music/drama centre for the community during the winter months.

“The visitor centre will attract tourism to the town, increase visitor numbers and also along the Shannon Estuary Way.”

It will be here at the visitor centre where various local stories will be told depicting the rich heritage of the area.

“Glin once had a thriving fish market”, John Anthony recounts, “where salmon taken locally, were bought and then sent directly from there to Billingsgate. Ice was needed to pack the fish in to keep them fresh, and this demand was met by the construction in the Glin area of a number of ice-houses - large circular structures, partly underground, in which the ice was stored.”

John Anthony explains how local people sometimes constructed special ponds on their land, and during spells of frosty weather they would collect ice from the ponds and sell it to the ice-houses.

“There is one remaining ice house in Glin village, but this is on private property and not available to view by the public.”

Another story John Anthony recalls is the tale of Margaret Moloney, who was once the world’s only known female harbour master.

“In the heart of Glin, a sculpture by local artist Pat O’Loughlin celebrates the life of Margaret Moloney (1868-1952). She died just under the age of 84, making her also the world’s oldest harbour master.

Maggie Moloney took over the position of harbour master in Glin from her brother in 1919. She was known as the ‘First Lady of the Estuary’ and when she died, the position of harbour master was discontinued and in turn Glin ceased to function as a commercial port.”

Discussing the development of the Shannon Estuary Way route, John Anthony is confident that it will bring benefits to Glin and the other towns along the way.

“The creation of the Shannon Estuary Way is a fantastic initiative and long overdue for the development of the tourist industry in the locality.

“While each town and village along the estuary can boast of its own beauty and charm it is important that a structural overall image be created that outlines what the estuary has to offer, not just for the visiting tourist but for the people who live on the Estuary.”

He emphasises the importance of all towns and communities working together to build the identity of the Shannon Estuary, “the branding of our very own unique ‘estuary’ history and place is very important.

“The estuary has its own stories and are all interrelated with our neighbours on both sides of the river. This is a great opportunity to sell the estuary, where we can all benefit from its branding and advertising.”

If you would like to get involved in the Shannon Estuary Way Destination Development Programme, you can email info@thetourismspace.com or visit thetourismspace.com/sew.