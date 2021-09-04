Focus on the Shannon Estuary Way

Located just off the Wild Atlantic Way, the Shannon Estuary Way is a new tourist route developed by Fáilte Ireland together with Clare and Limerick City & County Councils which is set to become a key tourist attraction for the Mid-West region. Over the coming weeks, the Limerick Leader will focus on the people who populate the towns and villages along the route. This week, the spotlight is on the west Limerick village of Loughill, situated between Foynes and Glin.

THE Shannon Estuary Way showcases the spectacular stretch of water where Ireland’s longest river, the Shannon, meets the mighty Atlantic Ocean. It offers a beautiful drive along the scenic and unspoilt coastlines of Limerick and Clare, taking visitors through the picturesque towns and villages, heritage sites and many visitor attractions featured within the route.

One such village is Loughill which is located between Foynes and Glin.

Local man Declan Hallett has lived there all of his life. He helped set up the Abha Bhán Parish Park Committee in 2015 and has been the chairperson since.

“Our park is built on the banks of the Shannon Estuary and has brought approximately 40,000 visitors to our village per year since it opened in 2019,” Declan explained.

The park, which incorporates a facility for all ages, was built with both the local community and tourists in mind. The park received a national award in 2020 when it was voted first in the Community Enhancement Category at the ALCI (Annual Association of Landscape Contractors of Ireland) awards ceremony. It was undoubtedly a very proud day for this small West Limerick village.

Declan is very positive about the potential of the Shannon Estuary Way and the possibilities it offers to connect the people of Limerick and Clare who reside on either side of the estuary.

“Having a platform like this can only be positive as it gives people and communities the opportunity to interact and generate interest, not only locally but also internationally,” said Declan.

“Although only a short stretch of water lies between these communities, having a reason or amenity to interact with each other has never been explored fully, especially in recent times. The Shannon Estuary Way will now be a platform to do so.”

There is a rich heritage and tradition of cross-estuary relationships that, in earlier times, closely connected the communities of Clare and Limerick.

Declan recalled how his grandparents shared stories with him of how, before phones were widely available, they used to interact with their neighbours in Clare by lighting a fire on the shore. The sight of the fire meant that they wished to travel over for a visit via rowing boat or, during the summer, it meant they requested help with bringing home hay.

A reply would be sent in the form of another fire being lit at the opposite side of the shore which would then instigate a trip across the estuary. “In today’s times, with all our technology at hand, it seems that our grandparents had a better relationship with our dear neighbours than we do. I think that is something that can be revived and hopefully the Shannon Estuary Way is the tool to make that happen.”

Communities and businesses right around the Shannon Estuary Way have been taking part in a Destination Development programme, led by West Limerick Resources and Clare Local Development Company and co-ordinated by Clare-based tourism consultants, The Tourism Space. Tina O’Dwyer of The Tourism Space commented: “We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response from communities along the route who are excited to reconnect with each other. We’re looking forward to all that is yet to emerge as the communities of the Shannon Estuary take the lead in shaping the story of their destination and coming together to share it with visitors.”

When asked which parts of his home place he likes to share with visitors, Declan Hallett is a little biased, placing the Abha Bhán Park right at the top of the list.

“However, Kilteery Pier with the neighbouring Rocklodge Lighthouse is a hidden gem on the Shannon Estuary that is enjoyed by locals for its swimming and fishing facilities. This is a place that has so much potential and is a place that would most definitely be on the list of places to visit by tourists if promoted appropriately by a forum such as the Shannon Estuary Way.”

On a more personal level, it’s the community spirit that exists in the place and the strong neighbour culture that Declan loves the most. That and the scenery right outside his window. “The estuary has ingrained in me a love of photography, what with its never-ending supply of photographic opportunities on a daily basis,” he smiled.

Abha Bhán Parish Park and the reincarnation of a village

THE picturesque parish of Loughill - Ballyhahill is located on the banks of the Shannon, in the deep countryside of West Limerick, writes Declan Hallett.

The two townland villages are approximately three miles apart with Ballyhahill to the south of the parish and Loughill to the north where it hugs the banks of the Shannon Estuary.

The heartbeat of the parish is the Owvaun River which translates to An Abha Bhán. The river is noted for its brown trout fishing and is cared for by the local angling club. The river has also become popular in recent years to kayakers and canoeists due to the many waterfalls and rapids that are a feature of the lower section of the river.

The newly-formed river walk which begins in Ballyhahill village has already established itself as a must-see activity and it is the result of the hard work and great determination of the local Ballyhahill Development Association.

In recent decades food businesses have been established by a number of entrepreneurs along the Owvaun valley; these include Kearney’s Home Baking, Athea Black Pudding and O’Brien’s Cheeses. Fine farmland in the district with its fertile soils, rich grassland and clean water, help produce many of the ingredients for these well-known food brands.

For an area that boasts such beauty and a vast historical background, one would be forgiven to think that the past decade and a half would have seen the parish as the bustling and vibrant location it always was.

Unfortunately, it was very much the contrary as this community, like so many, fell victim to the economic downturn of the recent past, which, not surprisingly, having coincided with an ageing population and a dwindling youth population, has seen the numbers in both national schools plummet over the last two decades.

Amenities in the parish compared to years gone have become very limited. There is no longer a regular school bus service and the post offices which were once the hub of both villages, no longer exist. Instead the local community was left to dwell on the skeletal buildings which once were home to thriving businesses.

For a community that once housed several retail premises it has all but one local shop remaining up to recent times, which in today’s fast-paced lifestyle with supermarket supremacy, is a credit to the proprietor.

Situated on the main thoroughfare of Ballyhahill, O’Rourke’s Shop has become central to keeping alive the country store tradition, something Loughill lost several years ago when the remaining village shop closed its doors, rendering the village a shop free zone.

As with any Irish community the local public house was always at the heart of any social gathering. Loughill - Ballyhahill was no different in times gone by as there were always several watering holes to frequent where the vast local traditional musical talent was always on display. However, the closure of four of six such premises in the last few decades tells its own story.

Therefore, in 2015 an emergency public meeting was called by a group of young parents who felt that resources within the community had hit such an all time low that ideas for possible projects needed to be firstly suggested and then worked on, in order to bring the community out of the current crisis it found itself in and kick-start a knock on effect of bringing development, retail and most of all a rising population back into the parish.

One such idea arising out of this meeting which was largely attended was the initial concept of a parish playground and park, after it was realised that travelling to nearby towns and villages in order to utilise playground and park facilities in those areas was a common practice amongst the adults and children of the Loughill – Ballyhahill Community.

A committee was formed in 2015, consisting of 20 plus members and a Limited company was established under the name of Abha Bhán Parish Park CLG. The tranquil site of the park which is just over two acres is situated adjacent to the arched bridge of Loughill village where the Abha Bhán or (White River) meets the beautiful Shannon Estuary.

The community park includes a children’s playground, an all-weather mini playing surface, car park, walk route, relaxation area and splayed front entrance.

The creation of a fairy trail enhances the site accompanied by a walkway that attracts walkers and runners alike on a daily basis. The park is a free amenity for both young and old, whether local, passer-by or tourist.

The icing on the cake for the area has been the recent re-opening of Taylor’s shop. The village has also seen the opening of White River Cottage Play Therapy and Wellness Centre at what historically stood as Kenrick’s Cottage.

It is very revitalising to see a once dormant village being reincarnated with the growth of new houses and the re-opening and opening of old and new businesses due to the knock-on effect of an award-winning park.

With this in mind, there is great anticipation that this is only the start of better things to come. And with a community so determined, the process of turning the rough stone that is the parish of Loughill – Ballyhahill into the polished diamond it has the potential to be, has well and truly begun.

