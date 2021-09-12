From the Swan River Estuary of Perth to the Shannon Estuary Way of Limerick

Located just off the Wild Atlantic Way, the Shannon Estuary Way is a new tourist route developed by Fáilte Ireland together with Clare and Limerick City & County Councils which is set to become a key tourist attraction for the Mid-West region. As part of a new series, the Limerick Leader will focus on the people who populate the towns and villages along the route - this week, we are taken on a whistle-stop tour by Caitriona Scully of some of the well-known sites and visitor attractions featured along the route

“I was brought up along an estuary in Perth, Western Australia. The Swan River and Estuary go from the major shipping port in Fremantle, into the city of Perth and further up into the hills. In the years I spent there as a child, most of my memories were based in, on, or around that water. Further, I worked at a major shipping port in my early 20s before leaving Australia to travel.”

It was a role with West Limerick Resources that brought Caitriona to Limerick eventually, a role that she truly revels in. “I have had the wonderful opportunity to work with businesses and communities to secure LEADER funding for their projects, including the Glin Playground, and Beagh Castle Cottages,” she explains.

Most significantly, along with her counterpart and colleague in Clare Local Development Company, Caitriona led a proposal from West Limerick Resources that secured two rounds of funding for what is now the Shannon Estuary Way Destination Development training programme. The two development companies work as part of the project management team with facilitators and trainers from The Tourism Space™, to develop the training to suit the needs of businesses and communities along the Shannon Estuary Way.

“I am so optimistic for the potential of the Shannon Estuary Way, as a drive, but more importantly as a concept that reminds us to look back towards the water and to the communities who have shared it for millennia,” Caitriona shares. “So optimistic in fact, that I have been looking to find my ‘forever home’ somewhere along it, ideally in Foynes or the surrounding villages” she continues.

It’s the special nature of Foynes as a shipping port and the beauty of Foynes Island that Caitriona loves the most. It’s also clear that she is really driven to help uncover the untapped potential of the area. “I am grateful that this project is still in the very early stages and I fully intend to continue supporting the communities through it however I can. I would further like to see a third stage destination development programme developed.”

Caitriona’s guests to West Limerick from around the world are generally treated to a whistle-stop tour of the Limerick shore of the Shannon Estuary Way. “I would bring them in for an unofficial look at Glin Castle Gardens or the Knight's Walk to stretch the legs and on to Foynes for a look at the Yacht Club and port. Depending on time, we would go into Foynes Flying Boat Museum and get a West Limerick Toastie and the non-drivers would get an Irish Coffee to perk them up for the rest of the afternoon. I like to drive into Askeaton to tell the tale of the Hell Fire Club, and I love pointing out all the projects I’ve had the good fortune to be involved in. I really love to take people into Ballybrown Clarina Hedge School and Sailors Haggard and down to Beagh Castle.”

When you hear it like that, it really does highlight all there is to see and do along the Shannon Estuary Way. And that’s not even all! “On a Sunday I might bring them to the new Mungret Market! Depending on time we would also stop at Stonehall Wildlife Park, or if we had dogs we would go into Curraghchase and maybe visit Caroline Rigney on the way or the garden centre.”

Now it’s your turn to follow Caitriona’s lead and get out and explore the serenity of the Shannon Estuary Way.

To learn more about what you can do and visit, why not visit www.facebook.com/TheShannonEstuaryWay. If you would like to get involved in the Shannon Estuary Way Destination Development Programme, email info@thetourismspace.com or visit thetourismspace.com/sew.

Training will recommence in the Autumn including some exciting projects.