Funding announced for fisheries conservation projects in Limerick

MORE than €100,000 in funding has been awarded to two projects in County Limerick to support fisheries conservation along the River Deel.

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency with responsibility for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats has allocated the funding under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021’.

A total of €105,000 has been awarded for the preparation of detailed reports and design for the removal or improvement of fish passage at four weirs on the River Deel at Askeaton.

It is hoped that the plan will open up 40 kilometres of main river channel and 100 kilometres of tributaries for migrating fish species such as salmon, sea trout, eels and lamprey.

An additional €10,000 has been awarded to West Limerick Deel Anglers for appropriate assessment screening and detailed in-river habitat management plans.

These plans will help inform appropriate measures and rehabilitation for salmon and sea trout habitats, which is being proposed as part of the Riddlestown stream rehabilitation works.

Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas.

The announcement of the funding has been welcomed by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan.

“The Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021 is a great example of proactive conservation and protection of habitats. The scheme will support angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners in improving habitats, water quality and fish passage at a local grassroots level. The works and studies supported by the scheme will also result in wider benefits for the environment,” he commented.

A total of 17 projects across the country have been awarded a combined €774,000.