Sacraments look set to be held in Limerick from September 

BISHOP of Limerick Brendan Leahy isn’t one of the religious figures who have defied public health advice by allowing Holy Communions and Confirmations take place in their dioceses in August.

A number of bishops have spoken out – including the Limerick-born and former parish priest of Rathkeale, Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Phonsie Cullinan – after the sacraments were postponed on a number of occasions.

Following a query from the Leader, a spokesperson for the Limerick diocese said: “It is highly unlikely that now, in peak summer holiday period, parishes will seek to plan First Holy Communions or Confirmations”.

“So the expectation is that planning for these celebrations will resume towards the end of the month. It is critical, however, that, as we do begin these celebrations, we remain mindful of Covid restrictions in our churches and will be urging the public to do likewise away from the sacraments themselves,” said the diocesan spokesperson.

Just to muddy the waters even more, one County Limerick parish has got the go ahead to start planning for First Holy Communions and Confirmations.

Ahane, Castleconnell and Montpelier parish is in the Killaloe diocese. It is the only parish in the county not in the Limerick Diocese or the Cashel and Emly Archdiocese.

In an interview with RTÉ, Bishop of Killaloe Fintan Monahan said he has directed parish priests in his diocese to go ahead with Communions that were previously set to take place in mid-August.

However, it appears the bishops may have misread the appetite for sacraments in August when many families, teachers and priests are away on holidays.

Priests on the ground don’t appear to be too enamoured with the mixed messages either. The Association of Catholic Priests (ACP) has issued a statement on the matter. One of its leaders is Fr Roy Donovan, parish priest of Caherconlish / Caherline.

“The leadership of the ACP believes that the recent disagreement between the Government and some members of the Catholic Bishops offers an opportunity to reflect on a number of issues that are pertinent to both Church and State.

“Some bishops expressed disappointment that they were not consulted by the politicians. This could prove useful in providing the bishops with the experience of powerlessness and, from it, they may gain a better understanding of what it is like for certain groups within a church that teaches that we are all equal by virtue of our Baptism. Women, gay people and those in second relationships, could tell bishops a lot about being powerless when it comes to Church teaching and practice.”

The statement goes on to say that the pattern of celebrating both First Communion and Confirmation has been “troubling for many priests and people in recent years”.

“Children are presented for both sacraments even though many of them rarely, if ever, attend any celebrations of the Eucharist, either before or after the big day.

“The ACP believes that the current model whereby the bulk of sacramental preparation takes place in school, in a partnership involving school, parents and parish, is no longer fit for purpose. This way of doing things has to change. It is the role of the family and parish to nurture faith and introduce children to the sacraments.

“The ACP is not aware of any discussion taking place with priests or pastoral councils by those bishops who stated that they were allowing parish celebrations of the sacraments in contradiction of the stated position of both medical and civil authorities. Such lack of consultation is a far cry from the approach to decision making envisioned in the Synodal Church promoted by Pope Francis, and being launched here in Ireland this year,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, almost 70 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick since the weekend.

A total of 639 people received their first dose Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines at walk-in clinics in the region's three Covid-19 vaccination centres. Of these, 359 were delivered at the Limerick Racecourse on Friday and Sunday.

These doses, and all activity at the vaccination centres up to close of business on August 8 bring to 301,704 the total vaccinations administered under the Mid-West Covid-19 vaccination programme.

This total does not include the vaccination work undertaken by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

Visiting restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Limerick after they were re-introduced last week in response to a Covid-19 outbreak. The move came just 10 days after the measures were eased at University Hospital Limerick.

These are in place as a precautionary measure, with visits already been booked through ward managers allowed to go ahead subject to Covid-19 protocols.

Exceptions will be made for parents visiting children, those assisting confused patients and those who are critically or terminally ill – however these will be limited to one person per patient.

In a statement issued by UL Hospitals Group, they say they regret the inconvenience this causes and wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed.

They are also appealing to members of the public not to visit patients outdoors on the grounds of the hospital as this can also present a Covid-19 transmission risk.