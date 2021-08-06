BREAKING: Visiting restrictions introduced as outbreak of Covid-19 is confirmed at Limerick hospital

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at University Hospital Limerick as efforts are continuing to manage an outbreak of Covid-19.

UL Hospitals Group says two wards are currently affected but that visiting on all inpatient wards at UHL is being restricted as a precation.

Restrictions on visits to the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit at UHL also remain in force.

"We regret any inconvenience this visiting ban causes for patients and their loved ones. Our outbreak control team has convened and hospital management has decided it is now necessary to reimpose these measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all our patients," said a spokesperson in a statement which was issued this Friday evening,

"It is unfortunate that these measures follow so soon after the easing of these difficult visiting restrictions at UHL was announced on July 28. Anybody who has already booked a visit through our ward managers can proceed with their visit as planned -and subject to the Covid-19 protocols (temperature check, face mask, hand hygiene and questionnaire). However, no new bookings for visits will be facilitated until further notice," they added.

UL Hospitals has moved to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within its health facilities, and also within the wider community.

The only exceptions to the visiting ban are:

Parents visiting children in hospital

People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

All these exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

Members of the public are being urged not to visit their relatives or loved ones outdoors on the grounds of the hospital as this can also present a Covid-19 transmission risk.

The visiting restrictions only apply to UHL and will be reviewed early next week.