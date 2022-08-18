Search

18 Aug 2022

All About Food: Easiest brown bread in Limerick!

All About Food: Easiest brown bread in Limerick!

White Bread is made from the refined wheat flour that is the wheat grains are processed to remove the bran and germ

Reporter:

Helen Keown

18 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

HELLO and welcome to all about food. This week we’re getting back to beautiful basics. Enjoy!

Ask Gingergirl
Dear Gingergirl,
I would love to try to bake my own bread (just like my grandmother did) but I just don’t think I have the baking gene! Have you any fail-safe recipes I could try?
Yours,
Julie

Hello Julie,
My mum baked bread everyday and I always enjoyed watching this daily ritual. I use to time my mother and within four minutes she would have the bread in the oven having only used her hands to measure all the ingredients.
For some reason the thoughts of baking bread brings out the greatest fear in many people. I think part of the reason for this mental block is down the perceived difficulty of using yeast, proving dough, ‘knocking it back’, double proving it etc. It really isn’t as daunting as it may sound, once you gain confidence in making my easiest brown bread ever, you’ll want to go further and before long you’ll be heading towards master baker standard!

Gingergirl’s easiest brown bread!
Makes two 2lb loaves
700g of coarse wholemeal flour
300g of plain flour
2 teaspoons of bicarbonate of soda
2 tablespoons of soft brown sugar
A pinch of salt
1,200mls of buttermilk

Preheat your oven to 175ºc. Line two 2lb loaf tins (use loaf tin-liners if possible as they’re so much easier)
Combine all the dry ingredients. Mix in the buttermilk - the mixture will be quite runny but don't panic! Pour the mixture into the two loaf tins. Bake for approx fifty-five minutes. To ensure the bread is cooked insert a skewer, if it doesn’t come out clean, leave for a few minutes longer until it does.

Ukrainian woman counts on her new confectionary career in Limerick

And finally
Rosemary and garlic oil
Every so often I make flavoured oil – you can buy such oils but often the quality isn’t there. Simply combine 500ml of olive oil with three sprigs of rosemary and three cloves of garlic roughly chopped. Simmer in a small saucepan over a low heat for twenty minutes. Allow to cool, strain and pour into a sterilised bottle. Store in the fridge. Simple!

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media