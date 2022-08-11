Search

11 Aug 2022

All About food: A real sweet treat for both young and old

Rich tea or digestive biscuits are traditionally used in biscuit cake but do feel free to try gingernuts or, for a more adult treat, amaretti biscuits

Reporter:

Helen Keown

11 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

WELCOME to all about food. It’s time for an old favourite…

Ask Gingergirl
Dear Gingergirl,
At a recent birthday party my son enjoyed chocolate biscuit cake. I am keen to make this myself and was wondering if you have a recipe?
Many thanks,
Breda

Hello Breda,
Chocolate biscuit cake is a real hit with kids, both young and old! I use dark chocolate (65%-70% cocoa solids) in place of milk chocolate, which can have less than 20% cocoa solids. The lower the cocoa solids, the higher the sugar (and other unpleasant ingredients) content so darker chocolate is more pure. It is important not to assume that children do not like dark chocolate. In my years doing the Farmers’ Markets I must have sold thousands of chocolate brownies using a 70% cocoa chocolate and I never met a child who refused a slice!
Chocolate Biscuit Cake
250g of dark chocolate
175g of butter
2 tablespoons of golden syrup
250g of rich tea biscuits
90g of roasted hazelnuts, chopped
Fruit can also be added:
90g of raisins or
90g of dried apricots

Lightly grease a cake tin, 20cm square is fine. Place a pan over a medium heat and add the hazelnuts. Toast lightly until the nuts are golden brown, set aside to cool.
Place the chocolate, butter and syrup in a bowl and sit over a saucepan of hot water on a medium heat. Stir until smooth.
Place the biscuits in a large food bag and crush using a rolling pin leaving some larger chunks.

Add the biscuits, nuts and chosen fruit to the melted chocolate and stir well. Spoon the chocolate mixture into the baking tin and press down to avoid ‘air gaps’. When cool, place in a fridge for a few hours. Cut into squares and serve.

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Local News

