Search

28 Jul 2022

All About Food: Make a mess in Limerick this summer

All About Food: Make a mess in Limerick this summer

Eton Mess is commonly believed to originate from Eton College and is served at the annual cricket match against the pupils of Harrow School

Reporter:

Helen Keown

28 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

HELLO and welcome to all about food. It’s time for a classic and with strawberries a plenty, nothing says summer quit like Eton Mess…


Ask Gingergirl
Hi Gingergirl,
I’m looking for a seasonal summer dessert to serve at Sunday lunch for my in-laws. Do you have any suggestions?
Many thanks,
Jane

Hello Jane,
At this time of year nothing tastes as good as strawberries. We produce some of the finest strawberries in the world and during July and August it is great to see them being sold along the roadsides. As I type I’m enjoying a bowl of strawberries from my own garden, having fought off some very aggressive birds earlier in the day!
One of my favourite strawberry desserts has to be the classic Eton Mess. Eton Mess was created in the English Eton College in the 19th century. The dessert consists of strawberries, meringue and fresh cream.

Check it out! Limerick library opens new All-Ireland exhibit

Although the dessert works just fine with shop bought meringues, there is more satisfaction telling your guests that you have made them from scratch – especially when cooking for your in-laws! There are a few tips to consider to ensure your meringues are a success. Firstly, ensure there are absolutely no traces of egg yolk (or shells!) in your whites. Secondly, always use spotlessly clean bowls and equipment, any grease or water will stop the whites from whipping. I only use stainless steel bowls as plastic bowls are more likely to hold residue. To make double sure all equipment is clean, pour boiling water over the bowl, whisk etc and dry with a clean cotton cloth. Finally, I make the meringues at least one day before I need them and store them in an airtight container – meringues will keep for at least a week in an airtight container.

Eton Mess
(serves 6-8)
6 large free-range or organic egg whites
300g of caster sugar
a pinch of salt
500ml of whipping cream
500g of fresh strawberries
2 tablespoons of flaked almonds, lightly toasted in a dry pan. (optional).

Preheat your oven to 150ºc and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Place the egg whites in to a large stainless steel bowl and whisk until they reach firm peaks. With the mixer still running, gradually add the caster sugar and a pinch of salt. Whisk for a further 8 minutes until the meringue is smooth and glossy with no sugar grains. Spoon the mixture into ‘blobs’ on to the baking sheet, leaving a gap between them. Bake for one hour, remove and allow to cool.
To make the Eton Mess, hull and roughly chop all but a handful of the strawberries. Puree the remaining strawberries and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the cream until you have soft peaks; be careful not to over whip the cream, you want it to stay soft and delicate.
I like to serve Eton Mess in a large serving bowl – break the meringues into bit size chunks into the serving bowl. Gently fold in the cream followed by the chopped strawberries and strawberry puree – do not be tempted to over mix, you want an array of colours rather than one pink mass! Finally, sprinkle with the toasted almonds before serving.

And finally…
Though strawberries are traditionally used in Eton Mess feel free to play about with whatever fruits tickle your fancy! Try a mix of raspberries and redcurrants or blueberries or why not experiment with a rhubarb or blackberry compote. If you are not a fan of flaked almonds, try topping with pomegranate seeds for added texture and taste.

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media