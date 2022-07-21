Search

21 Jul 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Très chic: French fashion on show for Limerick Bastille Day

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Très chic: French fashion on show for Limerick Bastille Day

A stunning piece from the Aoife McNamara Collection at the Honora French & Irish Sustainable Couture Show Pictures: Brendan Gleeson

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

21 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

IT WAS certainly a night to remember! We had such a wonderful night at The Honora French & Irish Sustainable Couture Show which formed part of the Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese Festival in partnership with the Embassy of France in Ireland and the Holman Lee Agency, and with the support of the Limerick City & County Council.
It was held in the magnificent surroundings of St Mary’s Cathedral and I have to say it was one of the most fantastic fashion shows that the Holman Lee Agency has been involved in from the point of view of featuring amazing designers from all over Ireland and France.

How utterly gorgeous are these designs from the Carol Kennelly Collection?


The title of the show as I said above was The Honora French & Irish Sustainable Couture Show named after Lady Honora Burke, Patrick Sarsfield’s wife whose looks, style and charisma caused a sensation at the royal court of Saint Germain.
Designer DeBuchy Paris showcased their collection which was made from traditional and natural textiles made in France and there was a real sense of French elegance. Another designer from France was Gaëlle Constantinii who designs clothes to make women feel confident and be proud of themselves. The theme with this collection was global, sustainable, eco-design and up-cycling.

In Pictures: More photos of Limerick fans celebrating the historic three-in-a-row

Of course we had our own Aoife McNamara who has a luxury sustainable fashion brand that creates unique garments inspired by nature and also participating was Bowman Lynch Design who is now introducing restyling and 100% sustainable designs.
It was such a pleasure to work on this show and it was a labour of love for the Holman Lee Agency. I wish to thank the Embassy of France in Ireland, Limerick City & County Council, and Legato Health Technologies in Ireland for all their support.
PS. A big congrats to John Kiely and his great team!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media