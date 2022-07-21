My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Très chic: French fashion on show for Limerick Bastille Day

IT WAS certainly a night to remember! We had such a wonderful night at The Honora French & Irish Sustainable Couture Show which formed part of the Limerick Bastille Day Wild Geese Festival in partnership with the Embassy of France in Ireland and the Holman Lee Agency, and with the support of the Limerick City & County Council.

It was held in the magnificent surroundings of St Mary’s Cathedral and I have to say it was one of the most fantastic fashion shows that the Holman Lee Agency has been involved in from the point of view of featuring amazing designers from all over Ireland and France.

How utterly gorgeous are these designs from the Carol Kennelly Collection?



The title of the show as I said above was The Honora French & Irish Sustainable Couture Show named after Lady Honora Burke, Patrick Sarsfield’s wife whose looks, style and charisma caused a sensation at the royal court of Saint Germain.

Designer DeBuchy Paris showcased their collection which was made from traditional and natural textiles made in France and there was a real sense of French elegance. Another designer from France was Gaëlle Constantinii who designs clothes to make women feel confident and be proud of themselves. The theme with this collection was global, sustainable, eco-design and up-cycling.

Of course we had our own Aoife McNamara who has a luxury sustainable fashion brand that creates unique garments inspired by nature and also participating was Bowman Lynch Design who is now introducing restyling and 100% sustainable designs.

It was such a pleasure to work on this show and it was a labour of love for the Holman Lee Agency. I wish to thank the Embassy of France in Ireland, Limerick City & County Council, and Legato Health Technologies in Ireland for all their support.

PS. A big congrats to John Kiely and his great team!