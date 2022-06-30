Search

30 Jun 2022

All About Food: Just a little pick me up

All About Food: Just a little pick me up

Polenta is high in vitamins C and A, and the food also contains protein, carbohydrates and fibre

Reporter:

Helen Keown

30 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

HELLO and welcome to all about food. Time for cake I think…

Ask Gingergirl
Hello Gingergirl,
I have a pack of polenta lurking at the back of my larder and I don’t know what to do with it! I’m all for trying something new so I was wondering if you had any recipe suggestions.
Best regards,
Maura

Hello Maura,
I’m forever picking up unusual ingredients to play about with in fact I cannot pass any specialised food shops or deli without nipping in for a quick look around.
Polenta (also known as fine cornmeal) is an Italian staple ingredient associated with Northern Italy. It is made by grinding corn to make a flour, is usually a rich yellow colour and has a slightly sweet flavour. Over the last ten years polenta has acquired a fashionable status, popping up on menus everywhere.

Patrick Collison marries childhood sweetheart in Italy

Polenta can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes; soft, creamy polenta is often served with butter or cheese and used instead of pasta, rice or potatoes. Polenta can be left to set then layered with parmesan and grilled or baked or it can be used in baking. This orange polenta cake is a firm favourite, for an added treat serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Orange Polenta Cake
250g of butter
250g of caster sugar
4 large eggs
140g of polenta
200g of plain flour
2 teaspoons of baking powder
The zest and juice of 2 oranges (less 100ml juice for the glaze)

For the orange glaze:
100ml of orange juice
100g of caster sugar

Pre-heat your oven to 160ºC. Line the base and sides of a round 23cm cake tin with baking parchment. Using a mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time and mix thoroughly. Once the mixture is combined, add all the dry ingredients and the zest and juice, keeping aside 100ml for the glaze.
Pour the mix into the tin and spread evenly, bake for approximately 45 minutes or until baked through – to test, put a skewer into the centre of the cake until it comes out clean. Remove from the oven and turn out onto a wire rack to cool.
To make the glaze, put the juice and sugar in a medium saucepan and bring to the boil. Allow to simmer for five minutes, then remove from the heat and allow to cool. Drizzle the orange glaze over the top of the warm cake.

Contact Gingergirl
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media