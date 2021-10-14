Louise Loves: That’s tasty! Nomadic food trailer pulls up in Limerick

Kildare-based Chef, Caomhán de Bri, is taking a fresh new approach to street food with the launch of his nomadic food trailer, The Salt Project. Travelling from coast-to-coast, he’ll be popping up in scenic locations all over the country offering an Irish-inspired plant-focused street food dining experience that hasn’t been seen on these shores before.

Lucky for us, The Salt Project’s first confirmed location is the recently opened Wickham Way Market in Limerick city - where it will operate on Fridays 12pm to 9.30pm and Saturdays 9am to 4pm.

Caomhán has worked in professional kitchens for over a decade, including a year in London in Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Maze, and five years as Head Development Chef for catering firm, ISS, in Dublin. He’s also a recent graduate of TU Dublin’s new ‘Botanical Cuisine’ course - the first ‘farm to plate’ culinary degree programme of its kind in Europe - of which highly regarded Irish chef and restaurateur, JP McMahon, is a Patron. This new-found knowledge is reflected in Caomhán’s menus, which will see the humble vegetable heroed in a series of innovative plant-based dishes. Vegetables harvested that morning will be cooked over hot coals on a Hibachi grill and others will be finished in an Ooni pizza oven.

His opening Blaisíní (small bites) menu will include a couple of vegan-friendly options; a Market Garden Bowl consisting of Today’s Barbecued Veggies, Japanese Dressing, Crunchy Leaves, Toasted Seeds, and Dehydrated Onion, which will be on offer alongside Hibachi-grilled Carrot - Zero Waste Carrot Four Ways, Bee Pollen, Coriander.

Diners can also expect to choose from Fried Potato Slices with Garlic and Herb Atlantic Sea Salt and a Burren Gold Cheese Dip, The Little Mill Company Buttermilk Potato Bread, with Preserved Summer Salsa, Melted Burren Gold Cheese and Rocket, Gubbeen Chorizo Croquettes with Truffle Mayonnaise, Free Range Irish Roast Chicken and Spud Steamed Dumplings with Gravy, and Wild Irish Pollock, Hand-churned Dillisk Butter, and Saltwater Seaweed Potatoes.

Commenting on the launch of The Salt Project, Owner, Caomhán de Bri said: “The Salt Project is as much about the small producers scattered throughout our wonderful island, naturally sourced ingredients and beautiful locations as it is about the cooking methods and techniques I’ll be utilising. The dishes I’ll be serving are a celebration of the many great Irish chefs and producers that have guided, influenced and inspired me throughout my career to date. People like JP McMahon, Kwanghi Chan, and Conor Spacey. Sourcing fantastic local produce and cooking with ingredients that have been harvested from the ground as late as the morning of service, means less interference and big bold flavours.”

In addition to his Blaisíní offering, come Spring 2022 Caomhán also plans to host a series of intimate monthly Supper Clubs, offering one-off dining experiences in stunning surroundings for small groups of 15 to 20 diners. Tickets for these will be available via www.thesaltproject.ie in the New Year



VINTAGE KILO SALE AT THE CLAYTON.

Kilogarm is a vintage clothing brand that specializes in timeless pieces! This October 30 they are bringing their pop-up kilo shop to the Clayton Hotel on the Dock Road.

Be ready to shop over 5 tonnes of vintage and preloved garments and pay by weight for only €30 per Kilo! You can buy as much or as little as you want. No restrictions!

What can I get for a Kilo?

It really depends on your taste, but here are a few ideas of what you can get for a kilo:

1 Jacket, t-shirt, shorts and shoes.

2 branded track jackets.

4 shirts.

A pair of denim jeans, pattern jacket and converse.

TICKETS

Early Bird Tickets are €2 for the 9am and 10am time slots at this event. All other entry tickets are free.

Tickets need to be purchased via eventbrite prior to arrival. Happy shopping!

TO DO

Dylan Flynn And The Dead Poets @Dolans.

Don’t miss up and coming Limerick band - Dylan Flynn And The Dead Poets

FRIDAY OCTOBER 15 AT 20:00, UPSTAIRS AT DOLANS.

TO LISTEN

SAIDBH SKELLY- COME HERE AND LEAVE ME ALONE

The 17-year-old from Walkinstown, Dublin has been steadily building an ever-growing following on her YouTube and other social media. First taste lead-off single ‘Come Here And Leave Me Alone’ was composed by another of this cohort: Alexander Glantz aka Alexander 23. The track was produced in Dublin by Cormac Butler, best known for his work with True Tides and The Academy!

TO SEE

JUNIOR EUROVISION FINAL ON TG4

SUNDAY 20:30PM TG4

IT’S THE FINAL! Only three contestants remain!

Which young Irish singer to represent Ireland on the big stage in The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021?

Join me this Sunday on TG4 at 20:30pm. Bígí linn.