30 Nov 2021

Limerick secondary school students get behind Christmas food hamper appeal

School captains, Benas Liausas, Rhys Kiely and Jake Carey, Frances Murphy, chaplain, St Clement's, Joan Chawke deputy principal and Pat Talty, principal Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK secondary school is on a mission for the month of December to gather food donations for families in need. 

St Clement's College are once again taking part in the Redemptorist Perpetual Help Fund Christmas Hamper Appeal. 

Students at the school will bring in food products for the month of December that will then be donated to the Redemptorist. 

Members of the public will also be able to donate food stuff to a special box that has been set up at the Redemptorist Church. 

Every Christmas the fund provides 6.,000 food hampers to families in the Mid West who are struggling with food poverty. 

According to the Central Statistics Office, 8% of people in the Mid West experience food poverty and last year the fund donated food to these people at a cost of €170,000.

Limerick people send Christmas joy to Romania following annual Shoebox appeal

Eileen Hoffler, development officer of the Redemptorist Perpetual Help Fund said: "Packing and delivering 6,000 hampers is a major challenge.

"We rely on our volunteers and partner organizations but we rely especially on the generosity of the people of Limerick.’

Fr Seamus Enright of the Redemptorists added: "We recently ordered €200,000 worth of food,

"The food will be delivered at the beginning of December, but we don’t have the money yet. I’m confident that we’ll get the money as the people of Limerick have never let us down."

As well as the efforts of the Clement's students, Celia Holman Lee will be hosting a fashion afternoon in support of the Christmas Hamper Appeal. 

The event will include style, treats and spot prizes and will take place on Friday, December 17, at Bowes Ryan in Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre.

Enrollments are now open for St Clements for September 2022, contact admin@stclements.ie for more information. 

Local News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

