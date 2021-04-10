Limerick Fashion: A few amazing weddings ideas - Celia Holman Lee

SMALL, intimate weddings have been the norm for 2020 and 2021. As a result, every moment of the big day must be designed with sophistication and elegance in mind with great attention paid to the finer details.

It is important for the bride and groom to pick a theme that suits their personality. We recently travelled to Bunratty Castle Hotel in County Clare for the RTÉ Today Show to prerecord some beautiful wedding looks from Ennis Bridal Boutique and Patrick Bourke’s Menswear.

For the bride, the head pieces are so important and have become so popular. These headpieces are usually themed with a chapel or cathedral length veil in beautiful tulle and silk trimming.

The halter neck dress works so well on different body shapes and is one of the most popular styles. Tulle over sparkle and mermaid style is extremely popular. Another trend which is exquisite is pearl and crystal beading which enhances the sweetheart neckline.

These stunning dresses are from Ennis Bridal Boutique in Co Clare. The ‘peacock groom’ is gone and these days grooms are opting for a more laid-back, breezy vibe.

Suits like this have fantastic wearability after the big day as the jacket can be worn as a blazer which you can pair with almost anything in your wardrobe.

This look on Aaron is from Patrick Bourke Menswear in Ennis, County Clare. I hope these looks provide you with some inspiration for your special day!