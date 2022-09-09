Search

09 Sept 2022

Online fashion giant warns over weak August sales as inflation weighs on shoppers

Online fashion giant warns over weak August sales as inflation weighs on shoppers

Asos has cautioned over profits after sales fell below expectations in August as consumers tightened their belts in response to rising bills.

Reporter:

Reporter

09 Sept 2022 11:23 AM

Asos has cautioned over profits after sales fell below expectations in August as consumers tightened their belts in response to rising bills.

The online fashion giant said it saw “good growth” in June and July and expects total sales for the year to August 31 to remain within market expectations.

However, it said it is now witnessing “the impact of accelerating inflationary pressures on consumers and a slow start to Autumn/Winter shopping”.

Profits are now anticipated to be “around the bottom end of company guidance” due to the slowdown in activity.

It told shareholders it is due to report sales growth, at constant currency, of around 2% for the year, with net debt of around £150 million.

“While Asos remains cautious about the outlook for consumer spending, it continues to make strategic progress and manage the business for the current environment,” the company added.

It comes only three months after Asos previously cut its sales and profit outlook, warning in June that it witnessed a sharp rise in returns as shoppers started to cut back their spending.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media