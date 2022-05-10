Search

10 May 2022

Manufacturing Solutions Ireland showcase set for Limerick return for first time since Covid

Manufacturing Solutions Ireland showcase set for Limerick return for first time since Covid

Manufacturing Solutions Ireland 2022 will take place at the TUS Moylish campus next month | PICTURE: Alan Place

Reporter:

Leader reporter

10 May 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE COUNTDOWN is continuing ahead of the return of the Manufacturing Solutions Ireland showcase to Limerick for the first time since Covid-19.

It has been announced, the expanded two-day event will take place at the TUS Campus at Moylish on June 15 and 16. The last event, in 2019, attracted more than 600 people.

Hosted by the UK-based Gauge and Tool Makers Association (GTMA) and TUS, this year's showcase - the first since Brexit -  has been extended to include the multi million euro Manufacturing Technology Zone and the inaugural Digitalisation of Manufacturing Conference.

The traditional manufacturing supply chain roadshow and popular 'Meet the Manufacturer' event will remain central elements of the showcase.

The Meet the Manufacture event will provide the means by which leading manufacturers from aerospace, medical and materials processing companies will be available to meet directly with suppliers, manufacturers and service providers as part of this direct business-to-business matchmaking event. 

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane says he's delighted that TUS is able to host the first showcase since Covid.

“TUS is driving development and investment across the Midwest and Midlands, building on our commitment to ensure that manufacturing in the regions continues to adapt, change and remain at the cutting edge internationally. Our partners in GTMA bring all the leading technology suppliers together at Manufacturing Solutions, so that industry can benefit from collective knowledge, products and technology," he said.

Plan mooted for urban beach in Limerick

The Manufacturing Technology Zone has attracted Irish based distributors and international companies such as Mills CNC, Hurco, Wenzel, Werth, Fanuc, Lister Machine Tools, ETG Ireland, Premier Machine Tools and Starrag who will be demonstrating their latest technology and machines.  It is also anticipated that Starrag will bring a new machine to Manufacturing Solutions 2022 that has yet to be seen in the UK or Ireland. 

Julia Moore, CEO of GTMA,  says the demand for the return of the Manufacturing Solutions Ireland showcase following a Covid-19 enforced hiatus was huge.

“Bringing all the leading technology suppliers together the GTMA and TUS are providing an ideal conduit for the transfer of technology from the specialist suppliers to the practical industrial landscape, where its take-up and practical application can be used to gain a competitive business advantage. The huge success of previous years has also led to the demand for an extended event this year, with an eagerness among those attending to encourage UK Irish trade relations.”

The organisers of next month's showcase say 150 of the most advanced providers of metrology, inspection, machine tools, work holding, cutting tools, and Cad/Cam/PLM manufacturing software and ancillary products and services will also be exhibiting at the roadshow. 

For further information or to register to attend the free two-day event see manufacturingsolutions.ie. Given the popularity of the event - booking is advised. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media