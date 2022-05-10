Manufacturing Solutions Ireland showcase set for Limerick return for first time since Covid

THE COUNTDOWN is continuing ahead of the return of the Manufacturing Solutions Ireland showcase to Limerick for the first time since Covid-19.

It has been announced, the expanded two-day event will take place at the TUS Campus at Moylish on June 15 and 16. The last event, in 2019, attracted more than 600 people.

Hosted by the UK-based Gauge and Tool Makers Association (GTMA) and TUS, this year's showcase - the first since Brexit - has been extended to include the multi million euro Manufacturing Technology Zone and the inaugural Digitalisation of Manufacturing Conference.

The traditional manufacturing supply chain roadshow and popular 'Meet the Manufacturer' event will remain central elements of the showcase.

The Meet the Manufacture event will provide the means by which leading manufacturers from aerospace, medical and materials processing companies will be available to meet directly with suppliers, manufacturers and service providers as part of this direct business-to-business matchmaking event.

President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane says he's delighted that TUS is able to host the first showcase since Covid.

“TUS is driving development and investment across the Midwest and Midlands, building on our commitment to ensure that manufacturing in the regions continues to adapt, change and remain at the cutting edge internationally. Our partners in GTMA bring all the leading technology suppliers together at Manufacturing Solutions, so that industry can benefit from collective knowledge, products and technology," he said.

The Manufacturing Technology Zone has attracted Irish based distributors and international companies such as Mills CNC, Hurco, Wenzel, Werth, Fanuc, Lister Machine Tools, ETG Ireland, Premier Machine Tools and Starrag who will be demonstrating their latest technology and machines. It is also anticipated that Starrag will bring a new machine to Manufacturing Solutions 2022 that has yet to be seen in the UK or Ireland.

Julia Moore, CEO of GTMA, says the demand for the return of the Manufacturing Solutions Ireland showcase following a Covid-19 enforced hiatus was huge.

“Bringing all the leading technology suppliers together the GTMA and TUS are providing an ideal conduit for the transfer of technology from the specialist suppliers to the practical industrial landscape, where its take-up and practical application can be used to gain a competitive business advantage. The huge success of previous years has also led to the demand for an extended event this year, with an eagerness among those attending to encourage UK Irish trade relations.”

The organisers of next month's showcase say 150 of the most advanced providers of metrology, inspection, machine tools, work holding, cutting tools, and Cad/Cam/PLM manufacturing software and ancillary products and services will also be exhibiting at the roadshow.

For further information or to register to attend the free two-day event see manufacturingsolutions.ie. Given the popularity of the event - booking is advised.