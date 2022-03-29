In Pictures: Honest conversations and thought-provoking discussion at Network Ireland Limerick event

THE Limerick branch of Network Ireland recently hosted a multidisciplinary panel of businesswomen who each shared the good, the bad and the ugly of their journey with sustainability.
Organised in conjunction with national partners AIB, the event took place in AIB’s 106 O’Connell Street branch in Limerick city centre.
The panel comprised of Sarah Dempsey, AIB’s Head of Sustainability, Communication and Partnership; Laura Lynam, Boxable co-founder; Roisín Buckley, Producer and Director of Piquant Media; Denise Brazil, Co-Founder and Proprietor of The Bedford Townhouse & Café and Aoife McNamara, Fashion Designer and founder of Aoife McNamara.
Through the honest conversations and thought-provoking discussions, attendees learned practical tips and got applicable advice on how to live and work more sustainably.
