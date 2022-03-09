Two takeaways in same Limerick village ordered to close amid food safety fears

TWO TAKEAWAYS in a Limerick village have been ordered to close in the last month, it has been revealed.

A new report from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland shows a closure order was served on the operators of The Magnet at The Cross, Knocklong on February 28. The order remains in place.

The closure order was served, under the FSAI Act, 1998, on the proprietors, after a food hygiene inspection was conducted by the HSE.

A report, published by the HSE, states that adequate procedures were not in place to control pests which resulted in "grave and immediate danger to public health".

The report, which can be read here, also outlines that there was "evidence of extensive rodent activity" in the rear store area and on the first floor of the premises.

The premises were not in a clean and hygienic condition and a substantial accumulation of grease, dirt and food particles was noted on surfaces, equipment and rooms within the building, according to the report.

Eight Closure Orders Served on Food Businesses in February.



For more information and details of the food businesses, please see the press release: https://t.co/fO4t5qV2vR. pic.twitter.com/D2KtJGrPez — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) March 9, 2022

Separately, a closure order was served on the operators of another takeaway in Knocklong earlier this month. That premises - OPTP Eatery Limited - is also located at The Cross in the village.

According to the FSAI, the order was issued, on March 4, under the FSAI Act 1998. Full details as to why the premises was closed have not yet been released publicly.

That closure order remain in place as of this Wednesday afternoon.

Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, emphasised that all food businesses must operate stringent food safety procedures to protect consumers’ health.

"The vast majority of food businesses in Ireland must be commended for adhering to high food safety standards, however, there continues to be a number of food businesses failing to do so.

"We are urging those food businesses to recognise that the legal onus is on them to ensure that the food they serve or produce for their customers is safe to eat, and to ensure there is ongoing compliance with food safety legislation and hygiene standards.

"Food businesses must ensure they have a strong food safety culture in place, including regular and ongoing training of both full and part-time staff. There is simply no excuse for negligent practices."