Young man sustains broken nose following late-night assault in Limerick

Henry Street garda station
GARDAI are appealing for witnesses after a young man sustained a broken nose and lost a tooth when he was assaulted in the city centre late at night.
According to gardai, the 20-year-old victim was out with his girlfriend when the incident happened at around 11.20 last Wednesday night, March 2.
"They were walking along Denmark Street at twenty past eleven at night when he was punched into the face by another male. His tooth was knocked out and his nose was broken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.
Gardai at Henry street are investigating the incident and are appealing to anybody with information about what happened to come forward.
"They have collected substantial a substantial quantity of CCTV footage but, as this is a busy area of Limerick city gardai are appealing to any witnesses to please contact them," added Sgt Leetch.
Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.
Irish farmers rely on Ukraine for almost 50% of their requirements for maize corn which is used in animal feed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.