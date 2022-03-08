Search

08 Mar 2022

Young man sustains broken nose following late-night assault in Limerick

Henry Street garda station

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses after a young man sustained a broken nose and lost a tooth when he was assaulted in the city centre late at night.

According to gardai, the 20-year-old victim was out with his girlfriend when the incident happened at around 11.20 last Wednesday night, March 2.

"They were walking along Denmark Street at twenty past eleven at night when he was punched into the face by another male. His tooth was knocked out and his nose was broken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Second yellow weather warning in 24 hours issued for Limerick

Gardai at Henry street are investigating the incident and are appealing to anybody with information about what happened to come forward.

"They have collected substantial a substantial quantity of CCTV footage but, as this is a busy area of Limerick city gardai are appealing to any witnesses to please contact them," added Sgt Leetch.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at (061) 212400.

