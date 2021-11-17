Search

17/11/2021

Medical device manufacturer announces €1.9m expansion of Limerick facility

ITW Filtertek has announced it's to invest nearly €2m in its facility in Newcastle West. The project is supported by IDA Ireland | PICTURE: TrueMedia

MEDICAL device manufacturer Filtertek has announced plans to invest almost €2m in an innovative NPD programme at its facility in Newcastle West.

The company, which is owned by Illinois Tool Works, has been in operation in Newcastle West for 40 years and was acquired by ITW in 2007. Currently 67 people are employed in the town.

The expansion plans will support the production of next-generation IV check valves and filtration products, the development of new filtration and flow control technology, and adds new moulding and assembly capability to the operations at the Newcastle West. 

This project, which will cost €1.9, is supported IDA Ireland.

Welcoming the announcement Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said: “Filtertek has a long and proud history, stretching back forty years in Limerick, where it employs 67 people. This significant new investment will improve the site’s capabilities and enable the team to produce the next generation of products. Filtertek’s four decades in Newcastle West is a testament to the talent and dedication of its staff. I wish the team the very best for the future."

Gina Powers, Vice President/General Manager, ITW Medical says it's delighted to be working with IDA Ireland. “Our facility in Ireland has a long-standing history of world-class manufacturing, innovative product design and serving our customers with excellence. This has been a testament to the level of talent and support available in Ireland.” 

Newcastle West-based TD and Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Patrick O’Donovan TD has welcomed the investment by Filtertek.

"The company is a long established and well-known employer in the town and has built up a world class reputation for manufacturing in the healthcare sector. They have been part of the community here for over 40 years and as someone who grew up in the town, I know how important Filtertek is not only to Newcastle West itself, but also to the wider economy in West Limerick, so it really is great news.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “For almost 40 years, Filtertek has provided employment in Newcastle West and has been part of ITW, a Fortune 250 company since 2007.  This investment strongly demonstrates ITW’s confidence and commitment in the Co. Limerick facility.  I wish them every success with this significant expansion.”

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, Illinois Tool Works is a Fortune 250 company and is one of the world’s leading diversified manufacturers of specialised industrial equipment, automotive components, various consumables, and related service businesses.

ITW has operations in 55 countries and employs approximately 48,000 people globally.

