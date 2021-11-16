First batches of whiskey produced by Limerick-based entrepreneurs hit the market

Tony Foote and Alice Carroll, co-founders of Foxes Bow Whiskey
LIKE most great stories, this one starts in a bar.
In early 2019, while living in San Francisco, co-founder Tony Foote, a proud Limerick man and chartered accountant for X, Google’s Moonshot Factory, visited a well-stocked whiskey bar.
He noticed that most Irish Whiskey brands were quite traditional in nature, with few options that represented modern, contemporary Ireland.
Inspired by the incredible wave of creativity coming out of Limerick city over the last couple of years, Tony thought this should surely extend to whiskey. And so, he went about putting in motion an idea to remedy that.
Tony was then joined by young Limerick native Alice Carroll, a global brand specialist who previously worked on global brand development for whiskies including Jameson, Redbreast, Roe & Co and The Glenlivet.
Certainly not your stereotypical whiskey founders, the duo have been working with a team of whiskey experts to bring Foxes Bow Whiskey to life ever since. Foxes Bow Whiskey, launched last week, is a blended Irish whiskey, aged in Bourbon barrels and finished in Oloroso and Rye casks.
Speaking about the inspiration behind Foxes Bow Whiskey, Alice, co-founder, said: "Creatives in Limerick city are finding colour in the old grimness and painting over the city’s cracks in technicolour! Inspired by this, we’ve partnered with Limerick artist John Slade of H.Y.T Studio to design the bespoke art on the side of our bottle for our first release. The intention would be for each future release to feature different artwork inspired by the city and created by different artists each time."
