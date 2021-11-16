Company behind National Broadband Plan confirms first connections in Limerick

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland, the company delivering a high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan, has announced the first premises in County Limerick have been successfully connected.

Over 21,000 premises in County Limerick are included within the Intervention Area identified by the State.

Under the National Broadband Plan, NBI will deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools within the Intervention Area.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers.

Some 48 Retail Service Providers have already signed up to sell services on the NBI network and 29 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today (see NBI.ie/buy).

Commenting on the progress to date, David McCourt, Chairman of National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to say that we have now commenced our first connections in County Limerick, which will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”

Mr McCourt added: “As an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, we are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses. We are acutely aware that people want access to high-speed broadband and our goal is to deliver that as quickly as possible.”

NBI contractors have been on the ground since January 2020 surveying townlands across Limerick. This involves physically walking the routes and documenting images, notes and measurements of the poles, cables and underground ducts in each area, and enables design solutions for the provision of the fibre network.

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home roll out, the National Broadband Plan provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points nationwide.

Broadband Connection Points in Limerick that are connected are located in areas such as Patrickswell GAA Club, Kildimo GAA Club, Galbally GAA Club, Cappamore Community Centre, Coolcappa Community Centre, Strand Community Centre, The Old School Community Centre.

Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the National Broadband Plan.