15/11/2021

Healthcare provider to create new jobs in Limerick

NUA Healthcare Services, the largest private sector provider of intellectual disability and mental health services in Ireland has announced it's create 40 new jobs in County Limerick.

The new jobs, which are located in the west and south of the county, are for care and support roles and will suit and those for other sectors who would like a change in career or potentially a shorter commute to work.

The company says the new position would especially suit those people with relevant life experiences.

Nua Healthcare is running a novel inhouse programme, Educate to Employ, which will provide additional training and education for new employees especially to those who have never worked in the healthcare sector before.

“The healthcare industry is incredibly rewarding and our team takes great pride in making true differences to the lives of the people we support. We continually invest in all of our employees here at Nua. We also believe a core reason for success stems from the approach of continually training and developing staff teams and we are especially looking for people who may want to change  their current career path and who believe they have compatible skills born out of relevant life experience which will ultimately enable them to be successful in healthcare services,” said Shane Kenny, Nua's Chief Operating Officer.

“The fact we provide Residential, Supported Living, Day and Community Outreach Services to both Children and Adults with a range of complex support requirements requires great patience and empathy and is very rewarding work. We are proud to offer high standards of service and care and are renowned for offering some of the best facilities in the country. Our residential accommodation combines modern facilities with beautiful outdoor environments and our tailored day care programmes encompass a wide variety of stimulating and enjoyable activities,” he continued.

For more see nuahealthcare.ie/.

