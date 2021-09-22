Transatlantic flights set to resume at Shannon Airport

THERE has been a broad welcoming of the announcement that transatlantic services between Shannon and the United States are to resume next year.

The collective Chambers of Commerce in Limerick, Shannon, Ennis and Galway as well as the Irish Hotels Federation have welcome the news.

Services between Shannon New York (Newark) and Philadelphia offered by United and American Airlines are scheduled to resume in March and May 2022.

“The return of connectivity to such accessible airports as Newark and Philadelphia, and the onward linkages they offer, will be widely welcomed by the many business in the region and by the tourism and hospitality sector, and signal the commencement of linkages with a critical market for both sectors," said the group in a statement.

“Pre-pandemic, Shannon Airport had always punched above its weight in terms of the transatlantic services that it operated and was the envy of many larger cites in Europe with little or no transatlantic connectivity. This is down to the team at Shannon Airport who work consistently with the airlines. Shannon’s transatlantic services were well supported in the past and it is important now for people in the region to get behind United’s and American Airlines’ Shannon routes to ensure their success; this will give confidence to other transatlantic operators to return," they added.

Prior to the pandemic, the two routes provided important transatlantic air connectivity for people and businesses in the Mid-West and along the west coast of Ireland and it is hoped there will be a high take-up on both services when they return.

A spokesperson for Shannon Group said: "We have been in constant discussions with all our airline partners on the resumption of transatlantic services for 2022. These efforts will intensify as we continue to build back air services and look to restore our connectivity lost to the pandemic. We know it will take a number of years for aviation to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but with 18 Ryanair winter services secured to Spain, Italy, Hungary, the UK, and Scotland, six of which are new routes, and the Shannon/Heathrow service, we are pleased with what has been achieved to-date for Shannon Airport."

The resumption of transatlantic services will be the latest positive boost for Shannon which has recently seen positive developments with both Ryanair and Aer Lingus increasing services at the airport.