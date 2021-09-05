Search

Development of new factory in Shannon is progressing

Senior management from both companies visited the site of the development this during the week | PICTURE: Brian Arthur

SENIOR management from Oled Universal Display Corporation and PPG have visited their new joint operation in Shannon.

Last month, it was announced the companies had teamed up to open a manufacturing facility which will see energy-efficient, high-performing materials produced for the LED light market demand.

Around 100 new high-tech jobs will be created as part of the multi-million-euro capital investment.

Supported by IDA Ireland, it’s hoped operations at the factory can kick off next year, with facility renovations and regulatory approvals set to be completed across the next 12 months.

Pictured (above) during a recent visit to review the start-up operations at the manufacturing facility were: Austin McCabe, Director, OLED Material Manufacturing Limited; Liam Conneally, Director of Economic Development at Clare County Council; Janice K. Mahon, Senior Vice President, Technology Commercialization and General Manager, Commercial Sales Business, UDC; Carol Bateman, PPG Global Business Director, Specialty Synthesis Group and Gerry Cahill, PPG Plant Manager, Shannon.

