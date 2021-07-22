Search our Archive

22/07/2021

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

New manufacturing jobs announced in Shannon

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar, Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland chief executive, Austin McCabe, director, Oled Material Manufacturing Limited; and Gerry Cahill, PPG plant manager, Shannon | MAXWELL'S

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

UP to 100 new manufacturing jobs are to be created in Shannon Town following the news two firms are set to embark on a joint venture.

Oled Universal Display Corporation and PPG have teamed up to open a facility which will see energy-efficient, high-performing materials produced for the LED light market demand.

Austin McCabe, director of Oled material manufacturing said: “Our manufacturing expansion in Ireland allows UDC to strengthen its mission, which centres on enabling our customers and fostering the proliferation of energy-efficient Oled display and lighting applications in the consumer landscape. Leveraging UDC Ireland’s presence, the site’s infrastructure and the Mid-West region’s top-level talent, we are excited about the new Shannon facility. Together with our long-term partner, PPG, this multi-million-euro investment will expand the global manufacturing footprint for UDC’s proprietary state-of-the-art phosphorescent emissive materials to meet the substantial growth forecasted for the Oled market."

The plant manager in Shannon for PPG Gerry Cahill added: “This project will bring a broad spectrum of jobs, a large number of which are highly skilled, to the Mid-West region. PPG has been producing high-performance Oled materials for UDC for the past 20 years. The expansion into Ireland with the addition of the Shannon facility shows confidence in not only the UDC-PPG partnership but also in Ireland as a place in which to invest and do business. In this regard, we are thankful for the support of the Irish Government through IDA Ireland."

It’s hoped operations at the factory can kick off next year, with facility renovations and regulatory approvals set to be completed across the next 12 months.

