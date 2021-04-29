Great time to give your home an energy upgrade

AS we spend more time at home, many people are using this opportunity to make home improvements for your future.

One of the most important parts of any major refurbishment project is choosing the right heating system for your home. Many systems in Irish homes, particularly older ones, are less efficient, which can lead to unnecessary costs and excess emissions.

For over eighty years, Calor has provided sustainable home heating options for customers. Switching to a modern Calor Gas heating system gives you greater flexibility and takes the hard work out of heating your home.

It can be hard to know how to go about getting the best value for money when choosing a heating system. Local Calor Home Energy Consultant Damian Ruddy (pictured) is on hand to answer any questions and advise homeowners across County Limerick about their home energy needs.

Now is a great opportunity to give your home an energy upgrade. The ideal heating system is flexible, cost effective and it should also be as clean as possible.

Calor is much more than a home heating supplier, gas can be used to power every aspect of your home life.

Homeowners that choose Calor, can enjoy the instant controllable heat it gives, hot water on demand, controllable cooking.

Enjoying the warmth of a real flame fire, at the click of a button, without any of the ashes. Calor LPG is cleaner for the environment too with 10% fewer carbon emissions than home heating oil. Our BioLPG product offers a further 50% reduction on emissions.

Using modern gas boiler technology can also have a dramatic impact on house value. Calor’s modern gas boiler features such as heating controls and zoning can have a significant impact on the energy efficiency of your home.

These two features alone capable of improving the BER rating of your home. Switching to gas also offers greater security, as unlike oil, it cannot be stolen.

By switching over to Calor, Ireland’s largest Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) provider, before May 31, you could qualify for a free boiler*.

Calor Home Energy Consultant Damian Ruddy will work with Registered Gas Installers in your local area to deliver your home heating solution safely. To do this, Calor and our associated local installers are ensuring every possible procedure and safety measure is in place.

Safety is of paramount to Calor and this may mean that our energy expert calls you as opposed to face-to-face meetings, and site visits will be carried out with social distancing guidelines followed.

Calor will be maintaining these for the foreseeable future.

For more information on switching to LPG or BioLPG, our renewable gas and our free boiler offer, log on to calorgas.ie or call 1850 812 450.



*terms and conditions apply. Offer ends 31-5-21.