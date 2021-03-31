Limerick native appointed to senior role at Virgin Media Television

VIRGIN Media has appointed Limerick native Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin as the company’s Deputy Managing Director of Virgin Media Television.

Originally from Raheen Cross, Áine is currently Director of Operations at Virgin Media Television and she will now take on the role which has been established for the first time as a new executive function in the business.

Commenting on the appointment, Paul Farrell, Managing Director of Virgin Media Television said: "I am thrilled Áine is taking on this exciting new role. With her huge and varied experience, a proven track record within our business and industry, today’s announcement is a natural next step."

Ms Ní Chaoindealbháin says she looking forward to the new challenge. "I’m delighted to take on this opportunity at this crucially important time for public service broadcasting. Throughout the media industry, Virgin Media Television is regarded as one of the leading broadcasters in Ireland with outstanding journalism, programming that reflects a modern Ireland and a strong presence in today’s digital environment. It’s an honour to become Deputy Managing Director of this great company which plays an essential role in Irish daily life and I look forward to working with all of my colleagues to continue this success story.”

Currently, Áine is responsible for Virgin Media Television’s technical and operational activities. During her twenty five year career she has held senior management roles across a range of broadcasters.

Prior to joining Virgin Media in 2017 she held senior roles in UTV Ireland, Setanta Sports and Sky Ireland, with previous experience in the independent sector and RTÉ.