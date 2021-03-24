Delicious West Limerick Lamb Burger launched to mark beginning of Spring

TO celebrate the arrival of Spring, the Dunraven Arms Hotel in Adare has launched the West Limerick Spring Lamb Burger Kit - a click and collect gourmet burger kit featuring ingredients from West Limerick producers.

Head chef Chris Starr was inspired to create the weekend meal kit as a result of his participation on the West Limerick Food Series, a comprehensive networking and training programme designed to foster collaboration between local businesses.

The Croagh-based chef teamed up with butcher Brian Costello, who sources grass fed Spring lamb from a local farmer to make the patties.

Chris chose the classic vintage cheddar from Cahill’s Cheese and free range streaky rashers from Rigney’s Farm for the toppings as he felt it created a unique flavour combination.

The Dunraven’s signature spiced tomato chutney, and aioli made in house from wild garlic foraged in Curragh Chase as well as the Dunraven’s homemade brioche buns complete the mouth-watering extravaganza.

“We are blessed with a number of fantastic food and drink producers in the West Limerick area,” said Chris who has been the head chef at the Dunraven Arms Hotel for three years. “The West Limerick Food Series has given me an opportunity to connect with many of them and I look forward to working with them to develop West Limerick as Ireland’s latest food destination,” he added.

The West Limerick Food Series aims to inspire and develop the food sector and food tourism industry in the West Limerick area. West Limerick Resources CLG secured funding under the LEADER Food Initiative delivered by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Department of Agriculture to further develop the food sector and food tourism industry in the area.

In addition to the West Limerick Lamb Burger which can be ordered on line at dunravenhotel.com or by phoning (061) 605 900, the West Limerick Food Series has also initiated other successful collaborations such as a selection of West Limerick themed hampers from D&M Garden Centre in Croagh and Logr Café in Adare which teamed up with Forrestal Wine Merchants to offer the perfect wine pairing with its Easter weekend menu.

Participation on the West Limerick Food Series programme is free but registration is required. Email westlimerickfood@gmail. com for more.