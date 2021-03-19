Affinity Credit Union – Better Value Borrowing!

Affinity Credit Union has new and exciting products and services available. We now offer an ECO loan rate, that is one of the lowest on the market.

Are you looking at doing some home improvements to get your home to a better energy rating? Do you want to upgrade to an

eco-friendly car? If you are thinking of going green and reducing your carbon footprint, we have the loan to help get you on your way.



Loans from Home

As a member of Affinity Credit Union, you can now apply for a loan online and draw-down the funds from home. Simply apply for a loan online, submit your application electronically and if your loan application is approved, you will receive your documents to your confidential online account area to be signed electronically by you (Using DocuSign).

Once the loan documents have been signed and received by us, we will disburse your loan amount to your current account. It is simple, convenient, and secure! Apply on affinitycu.ie.

Financial Planning

Planning your financial future doesn’t need to be hard. In order to help members plan to be financially prepared for what the future might hold, Affinity Credit Union, has collaborated with Zurich Life Assurance plc (Zurich), one of Ireland’s leading pension and life providers, to make a range of financial planning products available to its members.

The product range includes long-term saving solutions, life protection and pension products. This will enable Affinity Credit Union members to set up a consultation, via phone or video call, with a Zurich Financial Planner. The Financial Planner will assess the individual’s needs and objectives before providing a tailored solution from their range of products.

See Affinity Credit Union's Facebook page for more details.