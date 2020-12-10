Are you thinking of upgrading to a new Ford in 2021? Then you need to speak with The Man from the Factory! That’s right, a senior representative from Ford of Europe will be on-site at Cavanaghs of Charleville from this Thursday, December 10 to Saturday, December 12.

The event will cover the entire Ford car and van range for 2021 and will present a great opportunity for customers to grab an amazing deal for the New Year.

This senior representative will have the authority to give exclusive offers over the three days including: extra discounts on the new Ford car and van range superb trade-in values for your vehicle, excellent finance rates across the range of Ford vehicles and other exclusive not-to-be-repeated offers.

Sales Manager James Foley commented: “The Man from the Factory event is a great time to do a deal on a new Ford. We are confident that the offers that will be available over these three days will not be bettered in the weeks and months ahead and we have gone to special lengths to ensure that the event will be a huge success for customers and, more importantly, will deliver huge savings”.

So the message is clear. Get out to Cavanaghs of Charleville from today until December 12 and save on your 2021 Ford with the help of The Man from the Factory!

