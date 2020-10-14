Coding the future of Limerick and Clare

THROUGH the national Skills to Advance initiative Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is taking a pro-active approach to reskilling affected workers to transition into sustainable tech jobs.

The ETB has launched the Diploma in Full-Stack Software Development, delivered by Code Institute, which will take learners from beginner to qualification as a software developer studying part-time over 52 weeks. This course represents a fantastic opportunity for those whose jobs are at risk or those who are currently unemployed reskill to avail of existing opportunities locally, regionally and remotely.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and Code Institute will co-host a webinar on Thursday, October 22 from 12noon to 1pm where you can find out more about how this course can help you or your business.

Graduates, career services and a Skills to Advance advisor will be on hand to answer questions about the Diploma in Full Stack Software Development and the job opportunities it opens up and how it can help a business progress its digital transformation.

Digital transformation has accelerated across the country as companies move online to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses. This in turn is driving a radical shift in the skills required and technical competences in coding and software development are now the norm in SMEs and corporates alike. These high-level digital skills are also critical in raising regional visibility to potential investors and FDI.

The Mid-West has successfully positioned itself as a tech hub, attracting high-skilled, sustainable jobs. Multinational companies employ over 20,000 staff in the region. It is home to 130 IDA Ireland client companies with a particular emphasis on the ICT, Life Sciences, Engineering and Content, Consumer and Business Services sectors.

By delivering high-tech digital skills, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board aims to secure long-term growth by reskilling the community it serves to create a deep pool of technical talent. This innovative plan is a proven way to accelerate economic regeneration in the region.

Those applying to enrol in November can be qualified in 2021 - while continuing to work in their existing role.

For learners applying now, it’s reassuring to know that this is a fully-funded programme – co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Social Fund as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014 - 2020. Equally important, is the fact that recent graduates of the course, who qualified during lockdown, are now working in the sector both locally and remotely.

Code Institute works on a one-to-one basis with learners providing extensive tutoring, mentoring and career services support. This ensures that learners are helped stay on track as they study, and they receive career advice to prepare them for stepping into their new role - whether that is with their existing employer or elsewhere.

Five Facts You Need to Know

70% of all businesses are engaged in digital transformation.

82% of all roles require digital skills.

A 52-week Diploma in Full Stack Software Development is now enrolling with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.

Job-ready qualification.

1:1 learner support from tutors, mentors and career services.

Click here to find out more about the Diploma in Full Stack Software Development.