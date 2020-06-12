Limerick store to close as Mothercare Ireland enters liquidation

THE Limerick store of Mothercare Ireland is to close after the company entered liquidation as a result of the impact of Covid-19.

The decision, which will see the closure of 14 stores across the country, was confirmed this Friday morning.

More than a dozen people were employed at the Limerick store which is located at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle.

“When Covid-19 began to spread in Ireland, no one knew the scale of the impact that this would have. The impact on our business to date is unprecedented and what has become clear over recent weeks is that store sales are going to be seriously impacted whilst social distancing measures are in place in the short term and longer term as consumer habits permanently change. When we factor this in coupled with issues we have in our supply chain, the business will sustained significant losses this year and will continue to do so into the future,” read a statement published on the company’s website.

Mothercare Ireland MD Jonathan Ward said the impact of Covid-19 on the business has been unprecedented and that the decision to cease trading was devastating.

"Unfortunately our business is no longer sustainable as it will continue to make losses into the future," he said.

It is understood that the company, which employed 197 people across the country, had barely made a profit in recent years and had been expecting its sales to drop by up to 40% this year as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.