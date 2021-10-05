Pedestrian critically injured in Limerick road collision

A PEDESTRIAN is in a critical condition in hospital after he was critically injured in a road collision in County Limerick.

The man, whose aged in his 30s, was injured after he was struck on a section of the M8 motorway which passes through Limerick near the village of Kilbehenny.

"At approximately 3.10pm yesterday, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision which involved a car and a male pedestrian. The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was later taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently described as critical," said a garda spokesperson.

The driver of the car was not injured.



An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and who have dash camera footage to make it available.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy garda station on (025) 82100.