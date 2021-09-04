BREAKING: Limerick player wins major EuroMillions prize

A LUCKY EuroMillions player in Limerick won a major prize in last night's EuroMillions drawn, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The player got their weekend off to the perfect start after they scooped a top prize win of €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased last Wednesday (September 1) at the Tesco store at Roxboro in Limerick city.

For the record, the winning EuroMillions Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 01, 09, 13, 28, 44

The National Lottery is advising the winning ticket holder to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €500,000, and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team by phone (1800 666 222) or by emailing claims@lottery.ie.

Once the ticket is authenticated, arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of last night’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot, over 58,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games.

Meanwhile, tonight's Lotto jackpot is set to hit a five year high and roll towards an incredible €13.5 million (estimated).

The current jackpot has been rolling for almost three months and the next jackpot winner could become the 10th biggest Lotto winner in the history of the game in Ireland.