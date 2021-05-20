Aldi issues update on new Limerick store

DISCOUNT retailer Aldi has confirmed it will open a new store in Roches Street in early 2023.

It comes after the supermarket was granted planning permission to develop by the Eir telephone exchange by An Bord Pleanala.

Some 100 jobs will be created during the construction phase, with 35 permanent roles being created upon opening.

In a statement issued this lunchtime, the company said the new, 1,250 square metre store will be powered by 100% green energy.

Some 77 parking spaces available for customers.

Aldi said it will also provide a new free-to-use electric vehicle charging point on Roches Street.

Colin Breslin, Aldi regional managing director said: “This is great news for Limerick shoppers and we are looking forward to getting on-site as soon as possible and adding value to Roches Streer. and the city centre. The environmentally friendly store will involve considerable investment in Limerick, creating 35 new permanent jobs and up to 100 jobs during its construction.”

“The new store will also provide further opportunity for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. We sourced €9.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Co. Limerick based suppliers last year.”

Once opened, it will become the fourth Aldi store in Limerick, with existing branches at Childers Road and Dublin Road alongside an outlet in Newcastle West.