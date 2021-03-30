BREAKING: Incidence rate rises in Limerick as daily Covid-19 figures revealed

TWENTY-ONE new cases of Covid-19 have been reported overnight in Limerick, as the daily incidence rate has increased.

Statistics out this teatime from the Department of Health reveal Limerick has seen the fourth highest increase in new coronavirus across the country, and there's been a total of 206 new cases of the disease reported in the city and county over the past fortnight.

Last night, 17 new cases were announced, with the 14-day incidence rate standing at 99 per 100,000 people. However today, this figure is up to 105.6. The five day moving average is also up by a point to 19.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 14 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Twelve of these took place in March with one in February and one in January.

The average age of those who lost their lives was 83, with the age range going from 68 to 97 years.

It means there has now been a total of 4,681 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The HPSC has also been notified of 368 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 235,444 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in this country.

Of today's new cases, 181 are men and 182 are women.

Some 67% of new cases are in people under 45 years of age, with the median age 34.

The majority of the new cases - 127 - are in Dublin, with 34 in Kildare, 26 in Meath, 21 in Limerick and 19 in Offaly.

The remaining 141 new cases are spread across 18 other counties, including an extra 16 in Tipperary, 14 in Cork, six in Kerry and less than five in Co Clare.

As of 8am today, 310 Covid-19 patients are in hospital of which 67 are in intensive care. Some 29 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24 hours.

As of March 27, 802,502 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Of these, 577,641 people have received their first dose, with 224,861 people getting their second dose.