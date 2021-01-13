BREAKING: Two-week Covid-19 case numbers exceed 4,000 in Limerick

THERE has been another rise in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick, it's been announced this teatime.

Figures just released from the Department of Health show that there have been 165 new confirmed instances of the condition across the city and the county.

After a dip in the 14-day incidence rate yesterday, this same metric has risen again today, to 2,068.3 per 100,000 people. By comparison, the national average rate stands at 1,448.3. Limerick has the third highest incidence rate across Ireland.

There's now been 4,031 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick across the last 14 days.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 63 additional deaths related to Covid-19. Five of these deaths took place in November 2020, with one last month.

The remaining 56 occurred in January 2021. The date of death for one casualty remains under investigation.

In total, some 2,460 people have lost their lives from the condition in Ireland.

There has been another 3,569 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic to 159,144.

Of today's new cases, some 1,616 are men, with 1,924 women. Some 54% of these are people under the age of 45, with the average age being 42 years.

The majority of new cases - 1,119 are in Dublin, with 416 in Cork, 200 in Galway, 182 in Louth and 169 in Waterford.

The remaining 1,483 cases are spread across all other counties, including the 165 new cases in Limerick, 65 in Kerry, 59 in Clare and 35 in Tipperary.

As of 2pm today, 1,770 Covid-19 patients are in hospital. Some 172 of these are in intensive care, with hospitalisations rising across the last 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "We are seeing some early signs of progress with daily case numbers and positivity rates. We can take some hope in them, but we have a long, long way to go. In the coming weeks ahead, we will need to draw upon our reserves of resilience from springtime as we can expect to see hospitalisations, admissions to intensive care and mortality related to Covid-19 increase day on day.”

"The best way that we can all support one another now is to stay apart. Sadly, what we are seeing now is a result of the very high daily confirmed case numbers we experienced for successive weeks. To ensure our hospitals and loved ones remain protected, and stay alive to receive the vaccine, please continue to follow public health advice and stay home.”

“At this challenging time, it is important to remind those that need acute care that hospitals are there for those that need them. No one should ignore any worrying signs they may need medical attention, such as lumps, chest pain or other new symptoms. Phone your GP if you have any concerns, not just those related to Covid-19," Dr Holohan added.