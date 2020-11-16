BREAKING: US-based software solution company to create 110 jobs in Limerick

A leading integrated payment and credential software solution company has announced it is establish a next-generation digital campus project in Limerick.

Transact Campus Inc, which is based in says it will create 110 new jobs in Limerick City Centre over the coming years.

The next-generation digital campus project will serve as the company’s international headquarters with responsibility for shaping and developing the company’s portfolio of products and services.

“It is with great excitement and appreciation that Transact announces our establishment of a new Technology Innovation Centre in Limerick representing the final and critical component of our global vision and strategy. We are humbled to be so warmly welcomed into the Limerick community and we thank the IDA for their meaningful partnership - without them, none of this would be possible,” said David Marr, CEO of Transact Campus Inc which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

“As a company, Transact is relentless in its pursuit to empower our clients with innovative products, enabling them in making a meaningful difference in the lives of the students they serve. We will continue to accomplish this through the creation of highly skilled and collaborative teams that feel a strong sense of ownership and passion for what they create," added Mr Marr.

Commenting on the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar said: “This is really welcome news for the Mid West region where a strong financial services cluster has developed in recent years. Today’s announcement is further evidence of Ireland’s ability to attract investments like this, thanks to the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce. This announcement by Transact will create 110 roles in Limerick and I wish them every success with their expansion plans.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan added: "Winning this investment for Limerick further raises the profile of the Mid West region as an attractive location for financial services. This announcement is aligned to IDA Ireland’s strategy to win highly skilled roles for regional locations, and the Ireland for Finance strategy which focuses on increasing financial services investment in the regions. I warmly welcome Transact to the Mid West and wish them every success."

Transact plans to invest in multiple core workstreams that will exploit de-coupled micro-service architectures, cloud-based data analytics, CQRS patterns, asynchronous event-based integration models, data streaming, data lakes, and AI-linked analysis.

The company serves more than 1,300 educational institutions representing in excess of 12 million students and facilitating more than $46 billion in annual education-related payments. Transact’s software services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment, student payment plans, open- and closed-loop student credential-based point-of-sale transactions for both on and off-campus, as well as ensuring secure authorized access to campus facilities and events.

Roles available with Transact are in the areas of Product Managers, Architects, Scrum Masters, UX Designers, Front End Developers, Back End Developers, iOS and Android Developers, DevOps Engineers, Software, Development Engineers in Test, and Data Scientists.

