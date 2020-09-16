Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick drops below 60

New data from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre (HPSC) shows the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has dropped below 60 for the first time in nine days.

According to the latest Epidemiology report, the rate in Limerick now stands at 58.5 (per 100,000 population) with 114 new cases of the disease having been reported over the past fortnight.

The 14-day incidence rate is particularly important in the context of the Living with Covid plan as it is an indicator of the trends relating to Covid-19 in individual counties.

Between September 6 and September 10 the rate in Limerick increased from 59.5 to 69.3.

However it has been falling slowly since following several appeals for people to adhere to public health guidelines to prevent the introduction of tighter restrictions.

As of midnight last night, the 14-day current incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland is 53 per 100,000.

Dublin has the highest rate for any county and is almost double the national rate at 104. Louth (76.8), Leitrim (71.8), Waterford (64.6) and Offaly (61.6) all have a higher incidence rate than Limerick.

Eight new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last night, six on Monday, nine on Sunday, two on Saturday, ten on Friday, eleven on Thursday. No new cases were reported last Wednesday.