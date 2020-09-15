BREAKING: Eight new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick as Cabinet members self-isolate

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick since late February has reached 880 after a further eight cases of the disease were reported today.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has also been informed that three more people with Covid-19 have died bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,787.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of an additional 357 confirmed cases of the disease.

Of the new cases, 218 are in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Waterford. 11 in Kildare, nine in Cork, nine in Kerry, eight in Limerick, eight in Meath, seven in Westmeath, six in Wicklow, five in Offaly, five in Roscommon, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary and the remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

Six confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last night, nine on Sunday, two on Saturday, ten on Friday, eleven on Thursday, zero on Wednesday and 15 last Tuesday.

Of the 357 new cases notified nationally today 185 are men and 172 are women with 63% being under 45 years of age.

A total of 38% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 60 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: "In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic. Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives and put us on a solid foundation to deal with Covid-19 going forward. Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term."

Following publication of the Government's Living with Covid plan, Dr Glynn says the advice remains the same.

"The basic preventions against the spread of Covid-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them," he said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged this Tuesday evening that members of the Cabinet are to self-isolate and restrict their movements as a precaution.

It comes after the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, felt unwell this afternoon and contacted his GP for a Covid-19 test.

It's understood, members of the Cabinet were advised to restrict their movements on foot of guidance from the Acting Chief Medical Officer.